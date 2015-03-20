Virginia barber school director fraudulently received millions to teach veterans

NORFOLK — Students at William Grobes IV’s barber school had a motto: “We’re here to earn, not to learn.”

From October 2011 through September this year, the College of Beauty and Barber Culture in Chesapeake collected $4.5 million from the Department of Veterans Affairs under the Post-9/11 GI Bill.

Veteran students enrolled there collected $10.5 million more – for housing allowances, books and supplies.

But the school was defrauding the VA, federal prosecutors say.

Veterans “rarely, if ever,” received the required hours of instruction, according to court documents. They didn’t take graded tests or complete projects. Some didn’t even have a textbook.

Of the more than 350 veterans enrolled there in that time period, only 11 took the state licensing exam. Only seven passed and got a barber or cosmetology license, according to court documents.

Grobes, CEO and executive director of the school, pleaded guilty Wednesday in U.S. District Court to two felonies: wire fraud conspiracy and engaging in monetary transactions in property derived from specified unlawful activity.

Outside the courtroom, Grobes declined to comment.

Since October 2011, the VA has paid benefits to veterans pursuing noncollege degree programs. The department pays tuition and fees directly to the school on the veterans’ behalf. Other benefits, including housing, are paid to the veterans.

In Grobes’ case, GI Bill education funds were deposited into several bank accounts owned and controlled by Grobes and two others – identified in court documents only by initials.

They used the money to buy and pay off a large house, finance luxury vehicles and take domestic and international trips, according to court documents.

Grobes and the two others – who have not been charged – provided false information to the department about the number of hours and quality of instruction veterans were receiving, according to court documents.

Most students weren’t physically present during the hours their courses were purportedly held at the school, which also serves as a barber shop and hair and nail salon in the Village Square Shopping Center off South Military Highway.

Grobes had veterans sign in and out each day to “create the appearance” they were attending for the required number of hours, but students then left, according to court documents.

Those fake attendance records were used to fraudulently fill out more than 600 forms certifying enrollment to the VA, court documents say.

Each veteran then got a monthly housing allowance of about $1,500. Grobes’ school received direct tuition payments ranging from $2,500 to $9,285 per course per veteran, according to court documents.

No veterans have been charged.

When the school did teach, veterans enrolled in barbering, cosmetology, instructor and masters makeup artistry were all offered the same 30- to 60-minute lecture, which was made available three to four days a week at most, according to court documents.

When students were at the school, “they often merely socialized, ate, or read non course-affiliated materials,” according to court documents.

Sometimes veterans took quizzes, but they were identical for all students, regardless of the course. And staff members often provided the answers, according to court documents.

A majority of veterans did not take a final exam or get a certificate to mark their completion at the school. Grobes would simply tell them they’d completed the hours required by the Department of Veterans of Affairs and ask whether they wanted to enroll in another course, court documents say.

No more than 85 percent of students enrolled in a course can receive education assistance from the VA at the same time. Grobes’ school violated that federal law, according to the court document.

To create the appearance of compliance, the school created “dummy” student files for nonveterans that didn’t actually go there.

The school was subject to annual reviews, which were announced ahead of time. Grobes told students to be there on those days, hand-selected veterans to be interviewed by Veterans Affairs staff and told reviewers the school population included at least 15 percent nonveteran students, according to the court document.

In February 2015, Grobes also wrote himself a $50,000 check from the school’s bank account – funded almost entirely with the GI Bill tuition money – and used it to open a personal bank account, the court document says.

Grobes is to be sentenced March 8.

