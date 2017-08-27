Vigil to be held for Fort Carson soldier killed in training accident

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. — A vigil will be held for a Rhode Island soldier who was accidentally shot and killed during a training exercise in Colorado last week.

WPRI-TV reports that the vigil for Spc. Matthew Turcotte is set for 6:30 p.m. Sunday at North Smithfield High School.

The Army says the 20-year-old man was killed during an exercise using live ammunition at Fort Carson, an infantry post just outside Colorado Springs. An investigation is underway.

Turcotte joined the Army in August 2015 and had deployed once, to Kosovo.

He was assigned to the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, part of the 4th Infantry Division based at Fort Carson.