Vietnam veteran Hal Moore, portrayed in 'We Were Soldiers,' has died

Retired Lt. Gen. Hal Moore, legendary hero of one of the bloodiest battles of the Vietnam War, has died only days before his 95th birthday.

According to the Opelika-Auburn News, Moore’s family celebrated his birthday Thursday evening in Auburn, Ala. and he died late Friday night.

The Army’s 1st Calvary Division confirmed his death in a tweet Saturday.

<element>

Few details about his death were available, but one of his children told the Opelika-Auburn News that he’d had another stroke last week. An editor’s note said services would be announced later next week, but that the family was planning a local service in Auburn and a military graveside service at Fort Benning.

Moore is known for saving most of his men and surviving a fierce standoff in the first major battle of the Vietnam War. It was Nov. 14, 1965 and he was a lieutenant colonel in command of the 1st Battalion, 7th Cavalry Regiment in the la Drang Valley of South Vietnam's Central Highlands.

It was the first head-on collision of American and North Vietnamese regulars and the fighting went on for four days and nights, according to an Army history written by war journalist Joe Galloway, who also co-wrote "We Were Soldiers Once ... And Young" with Moore. The book was turned into a film and Moore was portrayed by Mel Gibson.

In the battle, 234 Americans were killed in action and another 250 wounded. More than 1,200 North Vietnamese were killed.

Three Medals of Honor were earned there and the 1st Calvary Division (Airmobile) was awarded a Presidential Unit Citation for what became known as the Pleiku Campaign.

<related>