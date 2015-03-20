Vietnam Marine's letters finally find their way home

A box of letters that once circled the globe from the Southland area to Vietnam and back again, has finally found its way home, thanks to the tenacity of a retired Governors State University instructor and good detective work.

"It's a very strange circle we're living in," said Mary Porter, of Seattle, Wash., who recently received the letters written in 1968-69 by and to her brother, William J. Toner, a U.S. Marine sergeant while he was serving in Vietnam.

She also solved the mystery of how dozens of handwritten letters came to be found in a Stagg High School classroom in the spring of 2012.

The four-year quest to find the right family of Marine Sgt. Toner began when Stagg art teacher Kara Morrissey found the box of letters and World War II photos in her room — a former social studies classroom.

Morrissey tracked down another William J. Toner, a Navy veteran living in Flossmoor at the time, and thought she found the soldier who penned some of the letters.

Even though both Toners served in Vietnam during the late 1960s, Navy veteran Toner knew the letters could not be his — his family was living in California back then, not Chicago's South Side — but he accepted them and promised to find the Marine or his family or at least someone who knew them.

In an 2012 interview, Toner said he knew the Marine survived the war, but still died young. On the back of one envelope from Connecticut, it was written: "William J. Toner Jr., Sergeant USMC, b(orn) 3-48, d(ied) 1-96."

According to Toner, the letters, which ran the gamut from whimsical to serious, revealed that the Marine's parents were very patriotic, concerned for his safety, and anxious for his return home.

The Marine wrote about his training and going on patrols, the unending heat and humidity, but lacked details — typical of wartime correspondence, Toner said, adding that they brought back memories of his own time in Southeast Asia.

Poring over the dozens of letters for clues and names, Toner said he spent hundreds of hours on Google search engines and ancestry.com, finding lots of Toners, just not the right one.

A "Mary" was mentioned but there was no last name, he said.

He tracked down another name gleaned from the letters but when he called the man, he thought Toner was trying to scam him and hung up.

"I tried everything I could think of," he said, as the box gradually worked its way to the back burner of his to-do list.

But while in the process of packing up his home recently to move from Flossmoor to Munster, Toner came across them again and made one last attempt.

"After four years, I finally followed my own advice," said Toner, who taught a research methods class at GSU. "I used to tell my students, 'If you don't know how to do something, ask someone who does.'"

That someone was a former student, Palos Heights Police Chief George Yott, who enlisted his son, Detective Mike Yott, who found the Marine's sister, Mary Porter.

When Porter noticed a call from the Palos Heights police department on her caller indentification, she immediately thought of her son, who lives in Palos Hills and braced herself for bad news.

She said she was "surprised" to learn about the other Toner's efforts to locate her. The two chatted by phone, and Toner promptly shipped off the letters — some of which she had written to her brother.

"I'm happy to see them. I haven't read them all yet, but the first one I saw was a telegram from me, congratulating him on his graduation from Marine Corps training," she said.

"I can see my mother's and grandmother's handwriting. They all had beautiful penmanship," she said.

The 1960s "was a very chaotic time. I was getting married and teaching school when he enlisted," said Porter, who was three years older than her sibling. "I'm sure the effects of the war led to his early death."

Her mother had kept the letters over the years. Her family was originally from Chicago's South Side — living near 75th and Stewart, and 91st and Carpenter. Her brother graduated from Chicago Vocational High School, and she from Longwood.

Her father and grandfather also are named William J. Toner.

Porter also knew exactly how her brother's letters ended up in a Stagg classroom.

In 2000, Porter was a volunteer tutor at Stagg High School, and lost both her parents within months of each other.

"It was a very tough time for me," she said, explaining that she discovered the letters while cleaning out her parents' home.

"I didn't know what to do with them."

So, she passed them onto a history teacher who was discussing the Vietnam War with his students.

"I thought that was better than sitting in a garage," Porter said.

Seeing them again, after 16 years, "is really amazing," she said.

With these mysteries solved, Porter is exploring other clues.

She and her husband have done a lot of family research, traveling to Ireland, to find ancestors.

After talking to Toner in Munster, she wonders if they might be related, and she sent him family tree information. Both of their families came from Northern Ireland, she said.

And she has a cousin in Munster, who lives down the street from Toner.

Toner dismisses any family connection, but Porter said, "It's really fascinating."



———

©2016 The Daily Southtown (Tinley Park, Ill.)

Visit The Daily Southtown (Tinley Park, Ill.) at www.chicagotribune.com/suburbs/daily-southtown

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.