Video surfaces of apparent military vehicle flying a Trump campaign flag

An apparent military convoy in Louisville was seen Sunday morning flying a Trump campaign flag, which could be a violation of Defense Department regulations around political activity.

Two videos featuring a convoy of about eight tan colored Humvees with no license plates began circulating around Facebook and Reddit Sunday afternoon. The lead vehicle in the convoy, which has the numbers 94-77575 painted along the top of its rear (and can be clearly seen at the start of this video), had Trump’s blue “Make America Great Again” flag flying from the back right.

One of the videos was shot by Steve Thompson, 32, of Shepherdsville, around 11:30 a.m. Sunday while he was on I-65 northbound between the Brooks and Gene Snyder exit. Thompson was on his way to pick up feed for his goat farm. The Trump flag can be seen at the 00:26 mark.

“I just thought it was just a bunch of military vehicles,” Thompson said. “I was surprised because I figured you wouldn’t be able to fly anything on a Humvee other than an American flag.”

Thompson’s assumption is correct. The Department of Defense (DoD), which supervises all branches of the armed services, strictly limits personnel from engaging in political activity, according to a summary of such rules released in July.

“Per longstanding DoD policy, active duty personnel may not engage in partisan political activities and all military personnel should avoid the inference that their political activities imply or appear to imply DoD sponsorship, approval, or endorsement of a political candidate, campaign, or cause,” said a DoD statement.

However, political activites that take place after election day fall under a different set of rules for military reservists or Guardsmen working as federal government civilians.

After Election Day, the Hatch Act prohibits federal employees, while on duty or in the federal workplace, from wearing or displaying items that show support for or opposition to a political party or partisan political group. However, the Hatch Act also states that, post-election, activities such as wearing campaign t-shirts or displaying candidate pictures does not constitute political activity,

Maj. Stephen Martin confirmed that the vehicles did not belong to the Kentucky National Guard. The same went for Fort Knox, according to the Courier-Journal, which was also told by the DoD that the vehicles may be military surplus.

The Herald-Leader has reached out to the Marines recruiting station in Louisville for comment.



