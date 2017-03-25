Gallery
Vice president's wife to visit Mississippi Navy base
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: March 25, 2017
MERIDIAN, Miss. — The wife of Vice President Mike Pence is planning to visit a Navy base in Mississippi.
The Navy said in a news release Thursday that Karen Pence is scheduled to attend a reception honoring military spouses at Naval Air Station Meridian. The Monday event is part of the base's observance of Women's History Month.
Pence also hosted a Women's History Month event at the Vice President's Residence in Washington on Thursday, as female members from all the branches of the military were in attendance.
For Monday's event in Mississippi, spouses of active-duty sailors stationed at the base are scheduled to attend, as are spouses of Mississippi National Guard members from Meridian.
Naval Air Station Meridian trains sailors and Marines to be fighter pilots. The Pences' son, Marine 1st Lt. Michael Pence, is currently in flight training at the base.
