Vice president's wife to visit Mississippi Navy base

Karen Pence, center, waits to shake hands with an unidentified female member of the Navy while another member of the Navy poses for the cameras, as Pence welcomes female members of the military to a reception in recognition of Women's History Month, at the Vice President's Residence in Washington, Thursday, March 23, 2017.

MERIDIAN, Miss. — The wife of Vice President Mike Pence is planning to visit a Navy base in Mississippi.

The Navy said in a news release Thursday that Karen Pence is scheduled to attend a reception honoring military spouses at Naval Air Station Meridian. The Monday event is part of the base's observance of Women's History Month.

Pence also hosted a Women's History Month event at the Vice President's Residence in Washington on Thursday, as female members from all the branches of the military were in attendance.

For Monday's event in Mississippi, spouses of active-duty sailors stationed at the base are scheduled to attend, as are spouses of Mississippi National Guard members from Meridian.

Naval Air Station Meridian trains sailors and Marines to be fighter pilots. The Pences' son, Marine 1st Lt. Michael Pence, is currently in flight training at the base.

