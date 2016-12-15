Vice President Biden slated to speak at John Glenn service
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: December 15, 2016
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Vice President Joe Biden is among those expected to speak at a public memorial service for former astronaut and U.S. Sen. John Glenn.
Organizers of the service at Ohio State University on Saturday say Biden and NASA Administrator Charles Bolden are scheduled to deliver remarks.
There will be a series of events celebrating the life of the first American to orbit Earth, who died at age 95 a week ago.
A public viewing at Ohio's Statehouse will begin at noon Friday in Columbus.
Other tributes include a Marine honor guard, a public processional and the public memorial.
Glenn's two children also are expected to speak at Saturday's service.
Glenn orbited the Earth in 1962, represented Ohio in the U.S. Senate and became the oldest man in space, at age 77 in 1998.
