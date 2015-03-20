Vets seek vaccines at out-of-county clinics in California

Stars and Stripes is making stories on the coronavirus pandemic available free of charge. See more staff and wire stories here. Sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter here. Please support our journalism with a subscription.

SANTA CRUZ — Local military veteran Jim McBurney described getting inoculated through Veterans Affairs as "an operation with military precision."

In the wake of limited vaccine supply across the state of California, hundreds of Santa Cruz veterans such as McBurney are turning to nearby VA clinics for their shots.

According to information provided to the Sentinel by VA Palo Alto Health Care System public affairs specialist Michael Hill-Jackson, residents in almost every city in the county have turned to the VA to be vaccinated. More than 800 Santa Cruz County veterans have taken advantage of having another vaccine route from their military background.

According to the VA's "find a location" map, the Major General William H. Gourley VA outpatient center in Marina is the closest clinic to Santa Cruz County administering coronavirus vaccines; the Palo Alto Medical Center facility is the second closest clinic. Pfizer vaccines are being offered at the Palo Alto, Menlo Park and Livermore locations while Moderna vaccines are being offered at the Stockton and Monterey outpatient centers, according to the VA's vaccine page.

McBurney said that veterans are taken to the back room of the VA, an auditorium where military IDs are checked and instructions are given by pharmacists to guarantee patients understand why they must wait 15 minutes after their vaccination. After being inoculated at one of six stations, veterans sit in a big room and wait.

"It's all these old vets waiting there, happy they got their shot," McBurney, a vet who sought out vaccine doses due to a lung condition from years of smoking, said.

Of those Santa Cruz County residents the VA serves that are 65 and older, 2,104 have visited Palo Alto Health Care System clinics in the last year. Of all the veterans seen that reside on the coast and are enrolled with the federal agency, 3,066 have been seen in the last year. This is approximately half the number enrolled with the health care system.

The health care center's social media depicts vaccine clinics on weekends meant to target large groups of veterans, such as one that allowed for the vaccination of 1,500 individuals during the last weekend in February.

Just within the last week, the agency announced in an Instagram post, has the VA been able to offer shots to veterans 55 and older rather than the previous 65 and older group.

Two weeks to the date after going to his Palo Alto second dose appointment, McBurney said that the Palo Alto location was administering 900 shots a day.

"It was like clockwork, it was terrific," he said.

McBurney said he believes the numbers are greater now. On Feb. 20, McBurney said volunteers told him 57,000 vaccine doses had been administered at the Palo Alto location.

Right now, appointments are available to veterans at the listed facilities that are enrolled with the health care system and are 55 years of age or older, veterans enrolled with high-risk medical conditions such as COPD or diabetes regardless of age, registered caregivers in the VA Caregiver Support Program and veterans who identify as essential workers, Hill-Jackson said.

Calling all veterans

To make an appointment or learn about getting vaccinated through the VA Palo Alto Health Care System, visit paloalto.va.gov/services or call 800-455-0057.

___

(c)2021 the Santa Cruz Sentinel (Scotts Valley, Calif.)

Visit the Santa Cruz Sentinel (Scotts Valley, Calif.) at www.santacruzsentinel.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.