Vets advocates put Elizabeth Warren's feet to TV fire

A veterans advocacy group took Elizabeth Warren to task during a spirited appearance on "Fox & Friends" Sunday morning, using their time on national television to remind the Bay State senator that "illegal immigrants didn't vote for her."

And, since their appearance was met with such a strong response from viewers, Veterans Assisting Veterans spokesman John MacDonald said the were invited back Monday morning.

In a letter addressed to "all Americans" last week, MacDonald blasted Bay State Democrats -- Warren in particular -- for making illegal immigrants a priority while "we haven't seen one city in the United States proclaim a sanctuary city for U.S. Veterans."

Appearing on "Fox & Friends Weekend" with VAV president Dennis Moschella, MacDonald said, "The point is this: Elizabeth Warren and people like her seem to have a very hard time understanding the difference between legal and illegal. And you know what, there's been plenty of immigrants who have served in the U.S. military and our hats are off to all of them, and of course we love their service and their contribution to our country. But, I find it very hard to believe that Elizabeth Warren wants to lump all immigrants into the same category. It seems to be the fact that she's more interested in creating political theater than she is actually helping Americans.

"This is a call to action, to our fellow veterans, so they can understand we need to speak out," MacDonald said. "People need to understand these politicians work for us, we don't work for them. It was legal immigrants and United States citizens that voted for Elizabeth Warren. Illegal immigrants didn't vote for her."

At the beginning of the interview, MacDonald thanked "both FOX and the Boston Herald for bringing this issue forward."

"We're not trying to be political with this," MacDonald insisted. "We're here trying to mobilize our fellow veterans to say, 'You know what, instead of working on illegal activity, instead of finding ways to bring people in who are illegal ... how about you help the people that are standing in line, some people that are here legally who are trying to obtain their citizenship? And how about you run to the microphones and help the veterans who provided you the opportunity to speak this way?' "

Moschella, the Revere Police Department's community resource officer, said, "There's hundreds of veterans that are dying every day, whether through illness, old age or suicide. Why don't we address those problems first, then we'll worry about other people coming into our country."

Warren's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.



