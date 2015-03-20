Veterans to be offered free cyber training program at Naval Station Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (Tribune News Service) — Veterans and those transitioning out of the military will be able to participate in a free cybersecurity training pilot program at Norfolk Naval Station as part of a state effort to fill about 17,000 related jobs in the private sector, state officials announced Friday.

The 12- to 15-week program will consist of four tracks: security operations center, security infrastructure, security fundamentals and security management.

Those who complete the program will be prepared for industry certification and entry-level cyberpositions, according to the state’s Cyber Vets Virginia website.

“Our veteran community is extremely well-suited to help close the workforce gap in this growing industry,” Gov. Terry McAuliffe said in a statement announcing the initiative.

The program is a collaboration among the state, online-computing companies and organizations Cisco Systems Inc., Amazon Web Services and (ISC)², and the Institute for Veterans and Military Families’ Onward to Opportunity program.

Onward to Opportunity is based in Syracuse, N.Y., and provides free training and credentials to transitioning service members and active-duty spouses.

It offers a program in Hampton Roads that focuses on certifications with classroom training, six weeks of online coursework and networking opportunities with local employers.

Registration begins in January and classes are expected to begin in April. The prerequisite knowledge requirements vary by each track, according to the Cyber Vets Virginia website.

Cyber Vets Virginia also will serve as the pilot platform for the state’s first cyber jobs portal, CyberJobs.virginia.gov, according to an announcement from the governor’s office.

More information is available online at http://cybervets.virginia.gov/.

