Veterans gather outside Camp Pendleton in support of Trump

OCEANSIDE, Calif. – About a dozen Donald Trump supporters stood near the entrance to Camp Pendleton, Friday, waving flags and holding “Make America Great Again” signs, drawing support from drivers and bicyclists passing by.

The rally included veterans and other community members, and a few active-duty Marines stopped by. It was organized by Jeff Schwilk, founder of San Diegans for Secure Borders Coalition, to recognize veterans and to celebrate Trump’s presidential victory Tuesday.

“We are here to celebrate our new commander and chief,” said Schwilk, an immigration security analyst. “We want him to restore the military and make it strong again and put veterans first instead of illegal criminals. American veterans are living on the street and committing suicide at 22 a day. It’s time to reverse that. There is no better day to celebrate that than on Veterans Day."

About 300 drivers honked in support over a two-hour period. Some gave a thumbs-ups as they passed by heading into the Marine Corps base. Only a couple shouted negative comments back to the group.

There have been a series of protests, some violent, since Trump’s election on Tuesday. According to the Oceanside Police Department Watch Commander’s Office, there were no reported incidents at the pro-Trump rally in front of Camp Pendleton.

Wiley Drake, an evangelical pastor from the First Southern Baptist Church in Buena Park, was among the supporters. In 2015, Drake, often outspoken and controversial, entered the presidential race, running as an Independent because of what he called the ineffectiveness of both major parties. Drake’s running mate was Blossom Brackman, chairwoman of the Congressional Women of Sovereign Authority.

“I’m down here blowing the trumpet for Trump,” Drake said. “We want to ask Trump to continue to help veterans. We want to reclaim our country.”

Drake served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Kitty Hawk during the Vietnam War.



