Veteran to receive WWI Victory Medal, other awards in posthumous ceremony on Fort Bragg

Nearly 73 years after his death, the U.S. Army will award a World War I Victory Medal, Prisoner of War Medal and Purple Heart to a soldier who fought in two world wars, served as an American spy, was held prisoner three times and served as an unofficial rabbi in a prisoner of war camp while smuggling notes, money and medicine to his fellow troops inside.

Sgt. Aaron Kliatchko will be honored at Fort Bragg on Monday, officials said. His family will attend the ceremony at the Airborne Artillery Memorial Chapel on Ardennes Road.

Kliatchko died on Dec. 31, 1944, while on the Japanese transport ship Enoura Maru. His remains have never been recorded.

Officials on Fort Bragg said they would award the medals and a World War I Victory Button to Kliatchko’s son on Memorial Day. A Fort Bragg chaplain, Capt. Yisahar Izak of the 18th Field Artillery Brigade, will oversee the ceremony.

According to Army documents, Kliatchko was born in Russia, where he served in the Tsarist Russian Army during the Russo-Japanese War, and was held prisoner by the Japanese.

After the war, he moved to the United States, where he first entered the Army on Feb. 16, 1910, at Fort Slocum, New York.

Kliatchko was discharged from the Army three years later, but re-enlisted during World War I, serving with the Army Corps of Engineers in France. At the end of the war, he was sent to the Pacific to help build Corregidor Island’s Malinta Tunnel in the Philippines.

Upon his discharge in 1919, Kliatchko remained in the Philippines, where he worked with an American engineering company based in Manila.

When the Japanese invaded Luzon island in 1942, Kliatchko worked as an American counterintelligence agent under the codename “K.V.” while posing as a landowning rice-farmer.

When U.S. troops were forced to retreat to the Bataan peninsula, Kliatchko hired a boat to take him to the fight against the Japanese.

In Bataan, he re-enlisted in the Army and participated in one of the most famous battles of the Pacific during World War II. He was taken prisoner following the fall of Bataan and interned in the Cabanatuan Prison Camp in Neuva Ecija province, Luzon, Philippines.

The camp had 121 Jewish prisoners as of June 1943, according to the Army. Kliatchko, who had been trained as a Cantor, would help lead Friday evening Jewish services, chanting Hebrew scriptures and conducting Jewish funerals.

At the prison camp, he also was charged with shepherding a carabao water buffalo, a job that would take him outside the camp. In those instances, he would smuggle notes, money and medication to his fellow prisoners.

In late 1944, with American troops moving ever closer to the prison camp, the Japanese captors packed mostly sick and starving prisoners into the holds of ships to keep the camps from being overrun.

Kliatchko was among more than 1,600 prisoners who were placed on the 7,300-ton Oryoku Maru, destined for Moji, Kyushu, Japan.

According to Army documents, the conditions on board were brutal once it left Manila in December 1944. The prisoners were packed tight. The air was foul and stagnant. There were no latrines, and many of the prisoners suffered from diarrhea or dysentery.

Temperatures inside the hold are estimated to have reached 120 degrees and, with little oxygen, the prisoners became dehydrated and unable to think coherently. Over two days, multiple riots broke out among the prisoners, according to historical accounts. To further complicate the hellish trip, American warplanes — unaware there were prisoners of war inside — repeatedly attacked the ship on Dec. 14, 1944.

The next day, four fighter planes returned to attack the ship again, firing eight rockets and two bombs, creating an explosion that killed approximately 125 American prisoners.

At some point in the attack, the Navy pilots appear to have realized their mistake and aborted the mission, the Army said. But by that point, the ship was crippled and the Japanese abandoned ship. They took the life boats and, once the Americans emerged from the hold, ordered the prisoners to remove their shoes, jump off the ship and swim to shore with no life preservers. If any appeared to be trying to escape, the Japanese troops opened fire with machine guns.

By the time the survivors were ashore, a little more than 1,300 of the original prisoners remained, according to officials. Among them were Kliatchko.

He endured days of harsh conditions as the Japanese troops moved the prisoners about the island. Instead of providing medical treatment, the most seriously wounded Americans were executed.

On Dec. 27, 1944, Kliatchko was among a group or prisoners forced onto another transport ship, the Enoura Maru, and they were intended to be taken to Formosa. The prisoners encountered many of the same dangers they had faced on the Oryoku Maru, with appalling sanitary conditions and overcrowding.

Kliatchko did not survive the voyage, dying the night before the Enoura Maru arrived at its destination.

