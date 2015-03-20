Veteran's service dog kicked off Texas college campus because it was 'direct threat'

Tawan Throngkumpola, who served in the Navy for 12 years and survived three IED blasts and three traumatic brain injuries, was sent a letter saying his service dog is no longer welcome on the University of North Texas campus or in his dorm because she is "a direct threat to the campus community."

A veteran and student at the University of North Texas is worried about whether he will be able to continue his education there after his service dog was kicked off campus, KTVT-TV (Channel 11) reported.

Tawan Throngkumpola, who served in the Navy for 12 years and survived three IED blasts and three traumatic brain injuries, is pursuing a psychology degree at UNT, the station reported.

His service dog stays by his side, reminding him to take his anti-seizure medication and keeping him calm.

Recently, Throngkumpola told KTVT the university sent a letter saying his service dog is no longer welcome on campus or in his dorm because she is "a direct threat to the campus community."

The university cited several complaints including that the dog barked, lunged at students and staff and bit the Office of Disability Accommodation director on his hand and heels. Two professors also said the dog startled students and disrupted classes.

Throngkumpola said he has been working on the disruption with the dogs trainer, who is in town to give the dog a refresher class, and knows the dog can get defensive when people get too close.

All Throngkumpola said he's asking for is "understanding," and wishes he had more time to work on the issue.

A nonprofit is paying for a hotel through Friday for the veteran, but after he will have to find another place to live. He has cut his classes down from four to three, and is worried that he may have to transfer out, KTVT reported.

University spokeswoman Margarita Venegas said she cannot speak to "any specific student's circumstance" because of the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act.

She said there are nearly three dozen service and comfort animals living at university residence halls.

