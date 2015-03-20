Veteran pleads guilty to making online threats to kill President Obama

A Medford man Monday pleaded guilty to making online threats to kill President Barack Obama and shoot FBI agents.

John Martin Roos, 62, was arrested in April while parking his truck outside a Veterans Affairs Southern Oregon Rehabilitation Center and Clinic in White City, Oregon, where Roos was a patient, according to a federal complaint.

An FBI agent seized a loaded .45-caliber pistol from his driver's side floor mat. During a search of his apartment, FBI agents found a rifle and shotgun and hundreds of rounds of ammunition in Roos' bedroom, as well as four pipe bombs in the living room next to Roos' computer station, according to an FBI agent's affidavit.

The investigation into Roos began in mid-February when a concerned individual forwarded screenshots of Roos' Twitter and Facebook posts from November through March, which contained racially-offensive language and threats to kill Obama and shoot FBI agents.

Some of Roos' posts also made references to the Jan. 26 fatal police shooting of Robert "LaVoy'' Finicum, who had evaded a police stop as he was driving from Malheur National Wildlife Refuge to a community meeting in John Day.

Finicum, a spokesman for the occupiers of the federal wildlife refuge, was shot and killed after he had driven away from a police stop on U.S. 395, drove into a snowbank to avoid a police roadblock and then emerged from his truck and reached three times into his jacket, where he had a loaded 9mm pistol, according to police.

During an interview with federal authorities in March, Roos said that "the catalyst for the threats he made against FBI agents'' was Finicum's shooting death.

In one Facebook post on Jan. 31, 2016, Roos wrote that the "FBI acts like they are something to be feared after ambushing American patriots in Oregon ... We will snipe them with hunting rifles everywhere."

"Roos described his social media postings as a means by which he 'blows off steam.' Roos advised that he did not intend to harm anyone but then added that given the chance he would 'punch Obama in the nose' because Obama 'pisses' him off,'' FBI Special Agent Jeffrey Gray wrote in the affidavit.

Roos had faced a 14-count federal indictment, which charged him with eight counts of threatening to kill the President, two counts of threats against federal law enforcement officers and four counts of possession of an unregistered destructive device.

Roos entered the guilty pleas about a week before he was set to go to trial. He could face up to 10 years in prison.

He's scheduled to be sentenced in federal court in Medford on March 17 before U.S. District Judge Michael J. McShane.



———

©2016 The Oregonian (Portland, Ore.)

Visit The Oregonian (Portland, Ore.) at www.oregonian.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.