Veteran loses home, beloved dogs in fire south of Colorado Springs

Robert Dickinson spent part of Wednesday burying his three dogs.

His constant companions since his divorce, the pit bull mixes died in a fire Tuesday night that destroyed his mobile home, leaving him with the clothes on his back, his truck and few other belongings.

On Tuesday night, he was with a friend when he got a call from a neighbor telling him to rush home. He arrived too late to do anything but watch his home burn to the ground along with nearly everything he owned.

"I already feared the worst," he said.

The fire at Dickinson's mobile home in Fountain on Wind Spirit Point, southwest of the Pikes Peak International Raceway, began about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday and burned until about 2:25 a.m. Wednesday.

According to Hanover Fire Chief Carl Tatum, the fire appears to be accidental, caused by a propane gas heater.

Dickinson believes one of his three dogs knocked it down after he left his home about 8:30 p.m. He said he must've forgotten to close the bedroom door, allowing one of the dogs to go in.

The 45-year-old Gulf War veteran lost nearly everything in the fire, including the medals he earned during his time in the Army and all of his documents.

Most of his possessions can be replaced.

But not his four-legged companions - two females, one male. He had Ivory and Daisy for 12 years, and Ariel for six years. Besides having neighbors stop by occasionally, the dogs kept Dickinson company most of the time.

He doesn't think he'll own any more dogs.

"It's too painful," he said. "You get attached to them and they die."

Dickinson previously had four other dogs. Two died from old age, and the other two succumbed to cancer.

The pets kept his mind off things as he sought to rebuild his life after he and his wife divorced in 2015 after 16 years of marriage. After the split, he purchased property on the outskirts of Fountain.

A year later, he got a rundown mobile home for $2,500. He spent most of his time turning it into a space with two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a kitchen and living room. He says he was getting his life back together and enjoyed doing work as a carpenter.

Living in this part of Fountain - a vast landscape where dirt roads take you to houses and mobile homes - residents need to be aware of wildlife. Earlier Tuesday, Dickinson had seen some coyotes, so, before he went to visit his friend, he placed his dogs inside.

The phone call from his neighbor, John Davis, changed his life.

News of his neighbor's dogs dying in the blaze devastated Davis.

"They meant everything to him," Davis said. "They were like his kids."

But Dickinson is trying to move on.

He went to his ex-wife's house to bury Ariel, Ivory and Daisy. He made a cross out of stones on top of their grave.

He will be staying with his ex-wife since he has no other place to stay.

He took the day off from work Wednesday, but his boss called him in to hand over some gift cards to go toward some new clothes and shoes. He expects to return to work Thursday.

"In a blink of an eye," he said, "you can lose everything."

