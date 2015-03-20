Veteran helms program protecting servicemembers, other veterans

A Fayetteville native turned Air Force veteran is at the helm of a new Department of Justice program aimed at protecting the rights of troops and their families.

The DOJ's Servicemembers Civil Relief Act Enforcement Support Pilot Program, launched earlier this month, will provide dedicated legal support to five military communities across the country.

It's aimed at supporting enforcement of the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act, or SCRA, a federal law that "provides wide-ranging financial and housing protections and benefits for military members as they enter active duty," according to the DOJ.

Silas V. Darden, whose strong Fayetteville ties and own military experience have allowed him an up-close look at how SCRA can help troops and their families, will oversee the program as head of the DOJ's Servicemembers and Veterans Initiative.

That initiative, created in 2014, has become a permanent component of the Office of the Associate Attorney General, officials said.

Darden said the DOJ has worked hard to enforce the SCRA. Its efforts have paid off in several large-scale settlements covering more than $100 million.

"But the department could be doing more," he said. "We as a department could be doing a lot more."

So the pilot program will be aimed at "individual results," Darden said.

That can mean comparatively small-scale efforts that mean a lot to military families, such as forcing a landlord to return a security deposit or preventing an employer from firing a service member due to military commitments.

Darden said the pilot program will not only work within the legal system to resolve those issues, but it will strive to educate service members and their employers on rights afforded by SCRA.

"This is providing a different tool," he said. "Nobody wants to see service members and their families taken advantage of."

Darden's experience in a military family is a motivating factor in his work.

He is the son of an Army veteran, born in Fayetteville, whose family moved across the United States as part of his father's military service.

Darden graduated from high school in Fayetteville, and his parents still live in the area, with both of them working on Fort Bragg.

He followed his father into the military, but chose a sister service and is a lieutenant colonel in the Air Force Reserve.

His father's military service definitely inspired him to serve, Darden said.

"I wanted to be like my dad," he said.

Darden has spent time on active duty and in the Reserve. He's held positions ranging from speech writer to squadron commander.

He called his job in the DOJ a "perfect storm" and "meeting of both my worlds."

He said one of the first goals of the program is to evaluate how pervasive SCRA-related issues are across the military.

"What is the extent of the program?" Darden said. "Then, what's the way to solve it?"

Depending on the answers, the pilot program may be expanded to serve more communities.

Currently, the pilot program will help U.S. attorneys in several districts enforce SCRA by providing dedicated lawyers and liaisons with military communities.

It provides funding for new assistant U.S. attorneys in Texas, California and Virginia and designates military judge advocates to serve as special assistant U.S. attorneys in Washington and North Carolina.

Locally, that means a Fort Bragg-based Army lawyer will join the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina, which oversees federal cases out of Fort Bragg, Camp Lejeune and Seymore Johnson Air Force Base.

Darden said the Eastern District of North Carolina was one of the first to volunteer for the pilot.

That district was one of several that already received help from military lawyers for criminal cases from military installations, Darden said. The pilot program expands on those partnerships to allow greater cooperation in the civil arena.

"There's a lot of people doing great work," he said.

For more information on the DOJ's Servicemembers and Veterans Initiative, go to servicemembers.gov.

———

©2016 The Fayetteville Observer (Fayetteville, N.C.)

Visit The Fayetteville Observer (Fayetteville, N.C.) at www.fayobserver.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.