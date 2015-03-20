Vet, best-selling author and advocate found dead in Texas

Luis Carlos Montalvan, age 43, died late Friday night at a Downtown hotel, officials with the El Paso Police Department said. Montalvan was the author of the best-selling book “Until Tuesday: A Wounded Warrior and the Golden Retriever Who Saved Him.” The 2011 book details his struggles with PTSD and how his dog, Tuesday, helped him.

An Army veteran who overcame a severe case of post-traumatic stress disorder to become a best-selling author and veterans advocate died over the weekend in El Paso.

Luis Carlos Montalvan, age 43, died late Friday night at a Downtown hotel, officials with the El Paso Police Department said.

Montalvan was the author of the best-selling book “Until Tuesday: A Wounded Warrior and the Golden Retriever Who Saved Him.” The 2011 book details his struggles with PTSD and how his dog, Tuesday, helped him.

There were no signs of foul play and the cause of death is pending investigation by the Medical Examiner’s Office, according to a release issued by the El Paso police.

His friend and co-author Ellis Henican called Montalvan's death a "huge tragedy."

“He made great progress," said Henican, who had been working with Montalvan on his followup to his best-seller for the past year. "This PTSD thing is real.”

Henican and Montalvan's book, “Tuesday’s Promise," is finished and is scheduled to be published in May by Hachette Book Group, Henican said.

Montalvan spent the past few years of his life on the road, traveling the country, speaking, selling books, being an advocate for veterans and doing events for adults and children, Henican said. He spoke in El Paso in February.

Earlier this year, Montalvan was featured in a video for the Defense Centers of Excellence where he spoke about his tramautic brain injury and his service dog.

He became one of the nation’s foremost advocates for using service dogs to help combat post-traumatic stress and other mental health issues. He appeared on National Public Radio, CNN, C-SPAN and the “Late Show With David Letterman.”

His beloved dog was not with him at the time of his death, Henican said.

Montalvan overcame a “horrific case of post-traumatic stress” from his time in the military, Henican said.

“When he got back from Iraq and got out of the service, his anxiety from his experience was so severe, he couldn’t go outside," Henican said. "He had to call to the deli for food."

But he made tremendous strides and made a huge impact on the country by showing how severe PTSD is and what a widespread impact it is having on veterans, Henican said.

Montalvan grew up in the Washington, D.C., suburbs in Maryland. He spent 17 years in the Army before leaving the service with the rank of captain. According to Montalvan’s online biography, he earned two Bronze Stars, the Purple Heart and the Army Commendation Medal with Valor Device.

Several soldiers Montalvan served with, however, claimed that he had exaggerated or fabricated details in his book, "Until Tuesday," including the extent of his injuries. Montalvan had always vigorously denied those charges.

Donations are being asked to be made in Montalvan’s name to ECAD or Educated Canines Assisting with Disabilities. The organization can be reached at ECAD1.org, at (860) 489-6550 or P.O. Box 831, Torrington, CT., 06790.

———

©2016 the El Paso Times (El Paso, Texas)

Visit the El Paso Times (El Paso, Texas) at www.elpasotimes.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.