Vermont National Guard chief vows accountability amid reports of misconduct

Air Force Maj. Gen. Steven Cray, the adjutant general of the Vermont National Guard, speaks at a ceremony at North Hyde Park, Vt., on July 12, 2017.

COLCHESTER, Vt. — The head of the Vermont National Guard on Thursday disputed the characterization of the guard's culture that was reported in a series of news articles that included allegations of excessive drinking and sexual misconduct among some members.

Republican Gov. Phil Scott joined Adjutant Gen. Steven Cray in defending the guard at the press conference at the guard's headquarters.

"In many areas and in many organizations, there will be instances of poor judgment, mistakes made and an occasional bad apple. But individual situations such as these are the exception, not the rule," Scott said.

Cray said the cases and people identified in the VTDigger articles were investigated and adjudicated. The cases were handled professionally with appropriate action taken, he said. He did not take issue with the overall accuracy of the articles but rather the tone and characterization.

"Last week was arguably one of the toughest weeks I've experienced as a service member. And to be clear: I vehemently disagree with and dispute the negative characterization of our members and our culture in recent media coverage," he said.

The announcement last week of his March retirement is not related to the articles, Cray said.

Scott said there was no need for an independent review. He said he takes Cray at his word. "They're doing everything they can and I'm convinced that all the procedures and protocols were adhered to," he said.

Cray acknowledged the guard is not perfect. While the guard has made significant progress, it "is still battling the societal issues of sexism and harassment," he said. The guard is committed to ensuring those who report harmful bias, acts of discrimination or crimes of sexual assault will be validated, and those responsible will be held accountable, he said.

VTDigger stands by its reporting, editor Anne Galloway said.