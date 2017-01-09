Ventura loses appeal to reinstate $1.8M verdict
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: January 9, 2017
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court has turned away former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura's bid for reinstatement of a $1.8 million verdict in his defamation case against the estate of slain Navy SEAL and "American Sniper" author Chris Kyle.
The justices didn't comment Monday in leaving intact a decision by the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to upend the verdict.
Kyle's autobiography was the basis for the 2014 film "American Sniper." Ventura, a former SEAL, took issue with Kyle's claim that Kyle punched Ventura at a California bar in 2006 for offensive comments about the SEALs.
Ventura said Kyle made up the entire incident and that the book damaged Ventura's reputation among former SEALs.
A jury had sided with Ventura.
The case could return to Minnesota for a new trial.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Vets group blasts ‘secret’ VA ratings system
To heal divides, a Marine Corps veteran will retrace Washington’s Princeton march
Future of Kaiserslautern Rod and Gun Club up in the air
Study: Iraq-Afghanistan veterans who develop epilepsy more at risk of death
Mother of soldier hospitalized in Philadelphia says he was beaten for Army jacket
Trump's pick for ambassador to Israel sparks hot debate