VA terminates lease for planned Washington clinic

SEATTLE — A long-awaited new veterans outpatient clinic in Bremerton, Wash. has been delayed a great deal longer.

VA Puget Sound Health Care System terminated a lease of a potential new space at 4205 Kitsap Way, in the Oyster Bay Shopping Center, that had housed a Rite Aid pharmacy. The building doesn't meet seismic requirements, the agency said in a news release Thursday.

A search for a new build-to-suit site tentatively is scheduled to begin in February. The process takes an average of six to 12 months. Building and activation time can vary, with an average time of six to eight months. It's expected to take 18 months, depending on the process, to get the new clinic open, said Veterans Affairs spokeswoman Kimberly Wilkie.

Health care services will continue to be provided at the old clinic at 925 Adele Ave. until the new building is completed.

The Oyster Bay site was selected in October 2015 from three candidates. At 14,000-square-feet, it would have nearly tripled the size of the current clinic, allowing staff to grow from 22 to more than 30. The additional staff would have allowed the clinic to expand primary care and home-based primary care services as well as add physical therapy.

A limited notice to proceed was issued in July, allowing for preliminary work. Jeff Parker of Blackhawk Development said Dec. 12 that demolition had been completed.

"We are trying to get the last parts of the lease signed and then we'll be hoping to have it done in four to five months," he said. "We have signed the lease, but we don't have the improvements worked out."

The VA cited "Executive Order 13717: Establishing a Federal Earthquake Risk Management Standard" for terminating the lease.

The opening of a new and expanded community-based outpatient clinic has been dragging on for years.

"We have in Kitsap County more veterans than almost anyplace else in the country, and they unfortunately have to deal with facilities that are inadequate, crowded and unacceptable," U.S. Rep. Derek Kilmer, D-Gig Harbor, said last week. "We've had regular discussions with the VA and consistently the time line that has been promised has not been met. That's not acceptable.

"They've failed to get the project moving in an expeditious way they said they would, so we're going to continue to push on this. We're not going to let up until a new community-based clinic is open in Kitsap County. The VA needs to get this done, period."

The VA provides health care to military members who were honorably discharged and fall under certain income levels. Community-based outpatient clinics provide the most common health and wellness services without vets having to visit larger medical centers in Seattle or Tacoma.

