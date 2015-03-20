VA Secretary Shulkin is designated survivor during Trump’s speech
By COLLEEN SHALBY | Los Angeles Times (TNS) | Published: March 1, 2017
If the Capitol were to go up in flames during President Donald Trump’s first address to Congress, and all accountable members of the legislative, judicial and executive branches with it, Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin would become president.
Shulkin, the only holdover from the Obama administration on Trump’s Cabinet, was the designated survivor Tuesday for such an extremely unlikely scenario.
The White House keeps the identity of the chosen Cabinet member a secret until the day of the event and the person’s location remains a mystery until the all-clear.
The 45-pound briefcase, known as the “football,” that carries the nation’s nuclear launch codes stays with the designated survivor. Whoever is given the title has undergone training to step into the president’s shoes in what would be an unprecedented crisis.
©2017 Los Angeles Times
Visit the Los Angeles Times at www.latimes.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
EUCOM monitors condemn Russia as violence spikes in Ukraine
Russian airstrike kills 3 Turkish soldiers in Syria
Separating fact from innuendo in the Flynn fiasco
White House predicts courts will reinstate travel ban
New satellite images show reinforced Chinese surface-to-air missile sites near disputed islands
US changes rules of engagement for Mosul fight