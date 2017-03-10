VA psychiatrist bilked $198,000 from health care provider, officials say
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: March 10, 2017
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Federal prosecutors say a psychiatrist at a Veterans Affairs hospital in western New York bilked a health care provider out of nearly $200,000 by charging for private services he didn't provide.
The U.S. Attorney's Office in Rochester says 52-year-old Dr. Xingjia Cui, of Pittsford, has been charged with health care fraud, money laundering and tax fraud.
Prosecutors say Cui is a full-time employee of the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Canandaigua and also has a private practice. Officials say through his practice he billed a health care provider $198,820 for services he didn't conduct.
Cui was released after an appearance before a federal judge. He's scheduled to return to court May 24.
It couldn't be determined from prosecutors if he has a lawyer who could comment on the charges.
