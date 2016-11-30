VA faces budget, workforce challenges in reforming pain management practices

Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., speaks about the Jason Simcakoski Memorial Opioid Safety Act at a news conference in Washington, D.C., June 24, 2015. Behind her at left are Marv and Linda Simcakoski, parents of Marine Cpl. Jason Simcakoski, who suffered a fatal overdose while an inpatient at the Tomah Veterans Affairs Medical Center in August 2014.

WASHINGTON – The family of Marine Corps veteran Jason Simcakoski, whose death sparked national debate on opioid overuse and led to mandated reforms within the Department of Veterans Affairs, was in Washington again on Wednesday to make sure the VA was following through.

Simcakoski, who had sought treatment for anxiety attacks, died in August 2014 from a toxic reaction to 13 medications. Investigators found staff psychiatrists at the VA Medical Center in Tomah, Wisc., had given him prescriptions for new medications in the days before his death. It was later discovered overmedication was a systemic issue at the hospital.

In July, about two years after Simcakoski died, President Barack Obama signed the Jason Simcakoski Memorial Opioid Safety Act, which ordered the VA to come out with new prescribing guidelines and training for its health care providers, establish an office at its headquarters dedicated to patient advocacy and look more to alternative therapies, rather than opioid prescriptions, to treat chronic pain.

Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wisc., who sponsored the bill, held a roundtable Wednesday with representatives from the VA and the veterans community.

“We didn’t just want to pass the law, we really want to make sure that it’s implemented and that we start to see change,” said Simcakoski’s wife, Heather, on Wednesday. “We understand change takes time. But I really can’t wait for the day that we see drastic improvements. It seems like every day we turn on the news and see that another doctor has overprescribed someone opioids and they overdosed. It’s time for that to stop.”

Most of those at the roundtable said the process faced one big challenge: the budget.

David Riley, national commander of Disabled American Veterans, and Warren Goldstein, with the American Legion, said the bill included nearly $50 million in unfunded mandates for the VA.

Most of that money is needed for additional addiction and mental health care specialists, of which the VA, like other health care systems, does not have enough.

“I think our No. 1 challenge is our shortage of trained specialists in this area,” said Dr. Carolyn Clancy, a VA deputy under secretary for health.

Some steps have been taken.

Clancy said the VA would come out before the end of the year with new guidelines on how health care providers should prescribe pain medication.

While opioid overdoses have become a nationwide epidemic, it’s especially hit the veterans population. According to information from the VA in 2014, veterans are twice as likely to die from an accidental overdose than non-veterans.

Years before Simcakoski’s death, the VA had started trying to cut back on opioid prescriptions, Clancy said. In 2012, the VA prescribed its most opioids ever. Since then, it’s cut the number of patients receiving opioids by 20 percent.

“We know we’ve made important progress, and we’re not done yet,” Clancy said. “This bill will challenge us to make sure we take a consistent approach everywhere.”

Though it’s been a goal to reduce opioid prescriptions and push veterans toward alternative pain management such as acupuncture and yoga, some veterans service organizations present Wednesday advised against immediately taking away prescriptions for veterans who use them.

“We can’t just simply expect them to stop today and start using yoga and for that to be acceptable,” said Carlos Fuentes, with Veterans of Foreign Wars. “We need a personalized plan so that the veteran knows why they need to wean off medication and is accepting of alternative treatments.”

Riley, a quadruple amputee, said he was preparing recently for a monthlong trip and went to his VA to have a prescription refilled. He’d been on the painkillers for 20 years, but the doctor refused this time to refill his prescription, he said.

He reached out to a patient advocate, who failed to help him, Riley said. As it is now, patient advocates at VA facilities report to that facility’s director. Under the bill, the VA is now required to set up an office for patient advocates at its Washington headquarters, and advocates would report straight to it.

“With this bill, the way it’s worded now, I think it’s going to be a lot better,” Riley said.

