USS Wasp sailor becomes Navy’s fourth service member to die from coronavirus

The USS Wasp transits the Atlantic Ocean while participating in the War of 1812 fleet exercise on June 27, 2012. A sailor assigned to the amphibious assault ship died from complications of the coronavirus, the U.S. Navy announced Friday.

A sailor assigned to a Norfolk, Va.-based amphibious assault ship died Friday from coronavirus-related complications, according to the Navy.

The USS Wasp sailor, whose name is being withheld until 24 hours after next-of-kin notification, was admitted to Sentara Princess Anne Hospital in Virginia Beach on Jan. 17 and transferred to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital on Jan. 29, a statement issued Friday said.

“We offer our condolences and join the Sailor’s family, friends and shipmates in mourning the loss of this Sailor,” the statement said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time.”

As of Friday, 22 service members, including three other active-duty sailors, have died due to the coronavirus since the pandemic began last year.

Petty Officer 2nd Class Cody Andrew-Godfredson Myers, 26, of the USS Tennessee ballistic-missile submarine, died Feb. 4 at University of Florida Hospital in Jacksonville.

Chief Petty Officer Herbert Rojas, 50, was a staff instructor at Recruit Training Command Great Lakes, Ill., when he died at his home on Feb. 2.

Chief Petty Officer Charles Robert Thacker Jr., 41, was assigned to the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier when he died April 13 at U.S. Naval Hospital in Guam.

