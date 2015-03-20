NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Tribune News Service) — After running into rough waters days after departing with the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower strike group, the cruiser USS Vella Gulf is returning to Norfolk for repairs, the Navy reports.

“While operating in heavy seas during trans-Atlantic passage USS Vella Gulf ... reported a fuel oil leak into one of the ship’s engineering spaces,” said Lt. Marycate Walsh, U.S. 2nd Fleet spokesperson.

She said a technical evaluation showed repairs would need to be made in port.

“The ship remains in a safe condition and does not require assistance, personnel or materials at this time,” she said, but added “it would be premature to speculate on the extent of damage and length of repairs needed until the ship pulls into port and is examined by engineers.”

The Vella Gulf’s return will have no impact on the rest of the strike group, she said.

This is the second deployment in less than a year for the Vella Gulf, which returned along with the Eisenhower in August.

