USS Theodore Roosevelt searching for sailor believed to be overboard off Southern California

The Navy and Coast Guard are searching for a sailor from the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt believed to have gone overboard Thursday off the coast of Southern California, 3rd Fleet said Friday.



The search began when a lookout “spotted what appeared to be a person in the water” on Thursday, according to a Navy statement. The carrier immediately launched three search-and-rescue helicopters and a rigid-hull, inflatable boat in response.



A ship-wide muster discovered one sailor missing, according to the statement.



The Navy did not identify the missing sailor, but 3rd Fleet spokesman Cmdr. Sean Robertson said the person’s next-of-kin has been notified, according to a Friday report by the San Diego Union-Tribune.



The Coast Guard, guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill, littoral combat ship USS Charleston, guided-missile destroyers USS Russell and USS Howard and Navy aircraft are involved in the search.



The public announcement of the man-overboard search was delayed until the sailor’s family was notified, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

It has been a trying year for the Theodore Roosevelt, which over the summer completed a six-month Pacific deployment that included a monthlong diversion to Guam to address a massive, onboard coronavirus outbreak.

More than a quarter of the carrier’s crew — 1,271 sailors — ultimately tested positive and one died, according to a Nov. 11 report in the New England Journal of Medicine. After returning home to Naval Base San Diego on July 9, crews went back to sea in September for carrier-landing qualifications in preparation for the current patrol.

The Theodore Roosevelt made headlines again in October when a seaman killed himself while standing security watch on a pier at Naval Air Station North Island near San Diego, a Navy spokesman said at the time.

