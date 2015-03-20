USS Stennis headed for Pacific, Pearl Harbor

Seaman Darrell Colon, from Norfolk, Virginia, uses ship's service air to blow water out of pad eyes on USS John C. Stennis' (CVN 74) flight deck. John C. Stennis is conducting a scheduled maintenance availability at Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton.

BREMERTON — The USS John C. Stennis departed Naval Base Kitsap on Tuesday to conduct routine training after completing a maintenance period at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard. While in the Pacific, the aircraft carrier and its crew will participate in the Dec. 7 commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the bombing of Pearl Harbor, said spokesman Lt. Cmdr. Fred Martin.

The event, which has begun and will continue through Dec. 11, is entitled "Honoring the Past, Inspiring the Future." It will include remembrance events, concerts and performances by military and civilian groups, themed movies on the beach, events for World War II and Pearl Harbor survivors and veterans, educational opportunities and the Honolulu Marathon.

First, the Stennis will conduct at-sea training, including damage control and firefighting drills, flight operations, seamanship evolutions and engineering training.

During the recently completed maintenance period, which began after the ship came back from another training cruise on Oct. 6, the crew, shipyard workers and contractors applied a nonskid surface to the flight deck, repaired and replaced airtight and watertight doors, and assessed all four aircraft elevators.

It was the second maintenance period since the Stennis returned Aug. 14 from a seven-month deployment to Asia and the Pacific. It was meant to fix anything that needed to be fixed before the ship returned to sea and to get a head start on a larger upcoming maintenance period called a planned incremental availability, said Lt. Cmdr. Brent Miller.

The Stennis will join its sister ship and berthmate, the USS Nimitz, at sea. The Nimitz left Nov. 15 to continue work-ups in preparation for a deployment early next year.

———

©2016 the KitsapSun (Bremerton, Wash.)

Visit the KitsapSun (Bremerton, Wash.) at www.kitsapsun.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.