USS Olympia crew to pay visit to namesake city
By THE OLYMPIAN (TRIBUNE NEWS SERVICE) Published: January 27, 2017
Sailors from the USS Olympia, a Los Angeles-based Navy submarine, will pay a visit to their submarine’s namesake city on Saturday, and do some good works while they are in town.
Some sailors will hand out backpacks to homeless people at O'Blarney's at 8:30 a.m. Other crew members will clean up downtown Olympia and hand out food at the Interfaith Works winter warming shelter from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. This will be followed by a lunch hosted by the Olympia Yacht Club from noon to 1:30 p.m.
Finally, the sailors will participate in a host-a-sailor scavenger hunt in downtown Olympia until 4 p.m.
The USS Olympia is the second ship named after the city of Olympia. It was commissioned on Nov. 17, 1984, and is 362 feet long. The nuclear attack sub displaces 6,900 tons and can be armed with sophisticated Mark-48 torpedoes and Tomahawk cruise missiles.
