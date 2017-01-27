USS Olympia crew to pay visit to namesake city

The Los Angeles-class fast attack submarine USS Olympia (SSN 717) is moored at Fleet Activities Yokosuka as part of its deployment to the western Pacific region on August 20, 2012.

Sailors from the USS Olympia, a Los Angeles-based Navy submarine, will pay a visit to their submarine’s namesake city on Saturday, and do some good works while they are in town.

Some sailors will hand out backpacks to homeless people at O'Blarney's at 8:30 a.m. Other crew members will clean up downtown Olympia and hand out food at the Interfaith Works winter warming shelter from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. This will be followed by a lunch hosted by the Olympia Yacht Club from noon to 1:30 p.m.

Finally, the sailors will participate in a host-a-sailor scavenger hunt in downtown Olympia until 4 p.m.

The USS Olympia is the second ship named after the city of Olympia. It was commissioned on Nov. 17, 1984, and is 362 feet long. The nuclear attack sub displaces 6,900 tons and can be armed with sophisticated Mark-48 torpedoes and Tomahawk cruise missiles.

———

©2017 The Olympian (Olympia, Wash.)

Visit The Olympian (Olympia, Wash.) at www.theolympian.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.