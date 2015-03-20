USS Nitze completes port visit in Bahrain

The guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze has completed mid-deployment repairs during a port call in Bahrain after spending more than 50 days at sea, 12 of which involved sustained combat operations, the Navy said Friday.

The Norfolk-based Nitze was one of several vessels the Navy said was harassed this summer by Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps boats. In October, the Nitze again made news after it launched five cruise missiles, destroying three radar sites in Houthi-held territory near Yemen's Red Sea coast that the U.S. believed were used to target the Norfolk-based USS Mason.

The Nitze arrived in port Oct. 29 and stayed through Nov. 7, Carrier Strike Group 10 spokeswoman Lt. Kristi Fontenot said. During that visit, visit sailors completed maintenance in engineering, operations, weapons and other departments required to ready the ship for the rest of its deployment, the Navy said in a news release. They also had the chance to take a break.

"The crew has worked very hard under arduous conditions, and I could not be more proud of them," Master Chief Petty Officer Sean Brown, Nitze's command master chief, said in a statement Friday.

The Nitze left Norfolk on June 1 as part of a seven-month deployment with the Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group. It is currently operating in the Navy's 5th Fleet area, which includes the Middle East.

———

©2016 The Virginian-Pilot (Norfolk, Va.)

Visit The Virginian-Pilot (Norfolk, Va.) at pilotonline.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.