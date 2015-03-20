USS Montgomery one step closer to becoming operational

The littoral combat ship USS Montgomery (LCS 8) arrived at its new homeport of San Diego on Nov. 8, 2016 after completing its maiden voyage from Mobile, Alabama. The Montgomery is the fourth littoral combat ship of the Independence variety.

The USS Montgomery, the fourth Littoral Combat Ship to be constructed by Austal in Mobile, Ala. has completed its Final Contract Trials, according to a Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) press release Wednesday.

The trials, which were formally completed in the Pacific on Mar. 17, mark the formal end of the Montgomery's construction period that first began in June 2013. During the five-day trial, the ship and its major on board systems are tested by the Navy's Board of Inspection, including material and pre-underway checks, and demonstrations at sea.

The ships 57mm gun was trialed along with air and surface systems.

"I am exceptionally proud of the USS Montgomery team and the combined efforts of the blue and gold crews, Program Executive Office Littoral Combat Ship (PEO LCS), Littoral Combat Ship Squadron ONE, and all of the other contributors who worked to create this successful outcome," said Commander Mark Stefanik, Montgomery's commanding officer, to NAVSEA. "Montgomery has continued to raise the bar and we are looking forward to her next challenge and a successful introduction to fleet operations."

"We put a lot of hard work and sweat equity into the ship during the pre-commissioning phase, commissioning, and sail-around to homeport San Diego. Our commitment to the ship remains constant whether on-hull or off-hull, and we are excited and motivated that we knocked these final contract trials out of the park," added Stefanik.

Since being commissioned into the U.S. Navy in September 2016, the USS Montgomery has experienced a couple of mechanical issues and collisions. Within 24 hours of leaving Mobile, on route to its homeport of San Diego, the Montgomery crew detected a seawater leak its hydraulic cooling system, and later the same day suffered a gas turbine engine problem.

In early October, a tug collided with the Montgomery causing a crack at amidships and bending five strakes. A little over three weeks later, the ship hit a concrete lock while transiting the Panama Canal, causing a crack to the ships haul. The ship was under the control of a Panama Canal pilot.

The USS Gabriella Giffords will be the next ship to leave Austal's manufacturing plant.

