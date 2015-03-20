USS Lincoln's commander gets his wish as carrier returns to Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Capt. Ron Ravelo had hoped to get at least a little time under way on the USS Abraham Lincoln before he hands over command of the aircraft carrier to a new skipper Monday.

Ravelo got his wish with just days to go. After a four-year midlife refueling and overhaul at Newport News Shipbuilding, the Lincoln left for sea trials Tuesday and rejoined the fleet at Naval Station Norfolk on Friday.

“You know, there are fewer officers who have commanded nuclear-powered aircraft carriers than have gone into space, so just the fact that I was actually privileged to command an aircraft carrier was pretty special to me,” Ravelo said, standing in front of a huge American flag in the Lincoln’s hanger bay.

“The fact that I actually got her under way, that’s just gravy on top of it.”

The Lincoln last deployed in December 2011 from its former homeport in Everett, Wash., spending eight months in the Arabian Sea and Persian Gulf before arriving at its new home in Norfolk in August 2012. Commissioned here in 1989, Lincoln entered the shipyard in 2013.

Its multibillion-dollar overhaul includes upgrades that enable the Lincoln to become the first nuclear-powered carrier capable of accommodating the Navy’s F-35C Lightning II aircraft, which will eventually replace F/A-18 jets. Those upgrades include better noise insulation, updated communications equipment and a redesigned maintenance department, Ravelo said.

During the overhaul, crews also discovered that the steel along the steam catapults used to launch aircraft “had deteriorated a lot more than we had originally anticipated,” Ravelo said.

”When we took the cat tracks up, we discovered there was a lot of steel there that needed to be replaced,” he said.

Though many of the Lincoln’s components are forward-looking, the carrier steamed out of the yards with a chunk of history, too. Its starboard anchor came from the ex-USS Enterprise, the world’s first nuclear carrier. The Enterprise was decommissioned on a neighboring pier at Newport News Shipbuilding earlier this year.

Petty Officer 3rd Class Addison Mila, a boatswain’s mate, was at the helm of the Lincoln when it got under way, as well as for high-speed testing that included holding the ship steady during fast turns.

“You had to hold on tight,” Mila said.

Lincoln’s return clears the way for the USS George Washington to begin its midlife overhaul later this year.

