USS Indianapolis survivor reacts to ship's discovery in Pacific

USS Tranquillity arrives at Guam, carrying survivors of USS Indianapolis on Aug. 8, 1945. The bow of USS Steele is in the foreground.

For 72 years, Harold Bray waited. For 72 years he reflected. For 72 years the Benicia, Calif. native often tried to forget the day — July 30, 1945.

But as much as Bray would try to erase the horrific memories of being on the USS Indianapolis the day it was torpedoed and sunk by a Japanese submarine in World War II, he couldn’t.

“There’s nothing to try and remember. It’s just always there,” Bray said Saturday from his Benicia home. “Sometimes I see something that triggers back a moment from that time, but mostly I keep those things to myself. Those are things that hardly anyone else would or could understand.”

Last week, however, many of those memories came rushing back to Bray when the USS Indianapolis was finally discovered by a research vessel owned by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen in the Philippines Sea at 18,000 feet, roughly three and a half miles under the surface of the ocean.

After 72 years, Bray had given up hope on the ship being found, but there was a surprise for him on Saturday, Aug. 19.

“I found out when I was on a trip to Bodega Bay,” Bray said. “Captain (William) Toti, the skipper of the Indianapolis sub, the Navy contacted him. And then they called Stephanie (Bray’s wife) and she kept trying to call me but my phone was off. She finally got ahold of me and I saw the pictures and heard the news.”

As Bray looked at pictures of the sunken Indianapolis on a phone, he saw many things he recognized. After the Indianapolis delivered parts for Little Boy, the first atomic bomb used in combat, to the United States air base at Tinian, it was sunk by a Japanese submarine commanded by Mochitsura Hashimoto. Bray, who was sleeping top side at the time of the blast, was one of 317 survivors of the sinking. No distress signal was ever sent, leaving Bray to endure roughly five days of more torture by battling dehydration, hypothermia, sun exposure and shark-infested waters before being discovered.

When Allen’s team finally discovered the ship last week, those memories came back to Bray.

“I recognized the anchor and the tool box as well as the bow of the ship,” Bray said. “You see the CA-35 (the hull identification) written on the bow. That was supposedly blown off in the blast. They’re also finding other debris near there.

“Within the next two or three days they were showing a lot of stuff and I began to get a lot of phone calls from all over the place. I was actually really happy. You know, this, it’s closure for 800 families. We now have a gravesite for them.”

After Allen and his 13-person team made the discovery last weekend, Allen addressed the survivors of the Indianapolis in a statement.

“To be able to honor the brave men of the USS Indianapolis and their families through the discovery of a ship that played such a significant role in ending World War II is truly humbling,” Allen said. “As Americans, we all owe a debt of gratitude to the crew for their courage, persistence and sacrifice in the face of horrendous circumstances. While our search for the rest of the wreckage will continue, I hope everyone connected to this historic ship will feel some measure of closure at this discovery so long in coming.”

Bray said he doesn’t want to know the exact location of where the ship was found, which is being kept a secret.

“I don’t care where it is. I’m not going back there,” Bray said, with a laugh. “It would be interesting to pinpoint the exact location where they found it, but I hope they leave her (the ship) alone. It’s good to know the Navy is involved and not some fly-by-night people. If they take anything from the ship it would be nice of them to maybe take the anchor and have it shown at the memorial in Indiana.”

Bray is one of only 19 survivors still alive and at age 90, he is the youngest. Once a year in August he still meets up with the other survivors in Indiana.

“The first couple years I went myself and the others hashed out where we were at the time of the sinking, and what we’ve done since,” Bray said. “But this year, we barely even talked about the Indianapolis. It was the most fun I’ve had at one of those events. There are a lot of families coming with the survivors now. We call them the “Lost at Sea Families.”

After the war, Bray received an honorable discharge from the Navy in 1946 in Illinois. From there he soon moved to Benicia, where he has lived ever since.

One of Bray’s first jobs after coming to Benicia was to be a mess cook at Cal Maritime. A short time later, Bray was married, and in 1958 he would join the Benicia Police Department, where he worked in patrol and narcotics until 1983, when he retired.

Bray has spent a lifetime helping people, but he still has a hard time going anywhere near the water.

“I have a swimming pool, but I still won’t go in it,” Bray said, with a laugh. “My dogs go in it, but I won’t.”

Earlier this year, Mare Island Brewing presented the beer, Survivor’s Tale Pale Ale, to commemorate the survivors. Mare Island has a history with the ship, as the USS Indianapolis originally was at the dry docks at Mare Island before departing to Hunters Point, and then to Pearl Harbor before making its way to Tinian and then Guam without an escort.

Bray was also on hand for the screening of “USS Indianapolis: The Legacy”, directed by Sara Vladic and shown last April at the Mare Island Museum. Although Bray enjoyed the film, he sometimes has problems watching World War II films, like the recently released “Dunkirk”, directed by Christopher Nolan, about a military operation that took place in France during World War II.

“I watched that movie, and there was just a lot of stuff in it that happened to me,” Bray said. “The parts where they are trapped inside the ship and the water is coming up ...”

After taking a moment, Bray continues.

“There was a lot of stuff in that movie that happened to me that nobody should have ever had to see and experience in their life.”

Although Bray admits the sinking was a horrible day in his life, he admits it’s one of the biggest things that ever happened to him.

“I actually enjoyed the time I spent in the service,” Bray said. “What happened to me 72 years ago was one of the most important things that I ever experienced. It’s sometimes hard to believe it actually happened. Only getting married years later was probably a bigger event for me.”

