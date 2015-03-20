USS Illinois commander flies Cubs flag hours before team clinches World Series

The new commander of the USS Illinois, SSN 786, promised to fly a Chicago Cubs flag from the boat if the team made it to Game 7 of the World Series. And fly it he did — just in time, it appears.

In a conversation with a reporter after his change-of-command ceremony Monday, Cmdr. Neil Steinhagen of Clinton, Iowa — which is about a two-and-a-half-hour drive from Chicago — said he'd fly the team's flag if they made it to the final game of the World Series against the Cleveland Indians.

Several Cubs fans are serving aboard the Illinois, the Navy's newest nuclear attack submarine, and the parents of an Illinois native aboard sent a flag that Steinhagen was able to put up just a few hours before the game, according to his stepmother, Dianne Steinhagen.

She said her stepson is not a huge Cubs fan but decided it would be a "fun thing to do," given the Cubs fans aboard the boat, which currently is out on sea trials, and its namesake state, home to the Cubs.

After a short rain delay, the Cubs beat the Indians 8-7 in the 10th inning.

Asked whether she thought flying the flag brought the team good luck, Dianne Steinhagen said, "the thought goes through your mind, but I'm not really superstitious."

Though a number of firsts did happen all at once — It was the USS Illinois' first cruise as a commissioned boat, Neil Steinhagen's first command at sea cruise, and it was the Cubs' first World Series title in 108 years, Dianne Steinhagen said.

She and Neil Steinhagen's father, Don, who also served on submarines, are big Cubs fans and stayed up late to watch the game, she said by phone from their motor home en route from Connecticut to Florida, where the couple live.

They were in Groton for the commissioning of the Illinois this past weekend and for Neil Steinhagen's change-of-command ceremony Monday, when he relieved Cmdr. Jessie Porter, who took the Illinois from a pre-commissioning unit to a commissioned ship.

The ship's sponsor is first lady Michelle Obama, a Chicago native.



