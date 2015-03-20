USS Edson served several tours in Vietnam and was featured on ‘The Twilight Zone’

BAY CITY, Mich. (Tribune News Service) — You'll be forgiven if the story of the USS Edson reminds you of an episode of the Twilight Zone.

Especially since the ship was actually featured in an episode of “The Twilight Zone.”

Commissioned in 1958, the USS Edson is a Forrest-Sherman class destroyer that served several tours during the Vietnam conflict between 1964 and 1974, according to the National Register of Historic Places. It's 418 feet long, had a crew of about 270, and had a 30-year career in the Navy. This class of ship was light and fast and was designed to escort aircraft carrier groups and help protect them from submarines.

The Edson's specific job during the war was to cruise the coastline, providing support to ground troops inland, according to Bill Randall, a docent with the Saginaw Valley Naval Ship Museum.

It was on one of these missions in 1967 that the Edson ran into trouble.

"The ship was escorting a convoy of trucks through the DMZ," said Randall. "The North Vietnamese had an artillery unit on the shore not far from where the convoy was. They got lucky and they hit the ship on the main mast. There were several people that were injured by the flying shrapnel."

The North Vietnamese troops were told that the Edson was hit and sunk with no survivors, but in reality, the destroyer was able to make its way back to Subic Bay in the Philippines where it was put into dry dock and repaired.

"It was just a matter of a few months later that she was back on the coast of Vietnam," said Randall. "The enemy was real surprised to see it and they named her the Grey Ghost of the Vietnamese Coast. They thought they were looking at a ghost ship because they were told that the ship was sunk."

But years before the Edson became a ghost ship, it was part of a ghost story. In 1963, the vessel served as the setting of an episode of “The Twilight Zone” titled "The Thirty-Fathom Grave." The Edson stood in for the interior scenes of a tale about a destroyer that discovers a submarine sunken twenty years earlier but has strange banging noises coming from inside. The show's plot suggests that ghosts are responsible for the sounds, which affect a former crewman of the submarine now stationed on the destroyer.

The Edson was decommissioned in 1988 and spent about 15 years at the Intrepid Sea-Air-Space Museum in New York City before being sent back to the Navy in 2004. It's one of two remaining Forrest-Sherman class destroyers.

In 2012, the Navy donated the Edson to the Saginaw Valley Naval Ship Museum where it now serves as a floating museum in Bangor Township near Bay City. Daily tours are available, and the ship can also be rented for private events.

"We're trying to preserve our history," said Randall, who leads some of the tours. "To honor the military people that actually had to do these kinds of things."

