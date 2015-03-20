USS Colorado, Navy's newest sub, to be named in Saturday ceremony

A big Colorado contingent is in Connecticut to watch a woman break a glass bottle.

The shattered glass isn't the big deal. The steel hull that shatters the glass is what draws the crowd - the first naval vessel to be named for the Centennial State since World War II.

The 9 a.m. christening ceremony at the Electric Boat shipyard will officially give the USS Colorado its name when Annie Mabus, daughter of Navy Secretary Ray Mabus, smacks the 377-foot submarine with a bottle Colorado sparkling wine.

"It is an occasion that marks when a ship is given its name and when it is ready to go in the water," said J.J. Mackin, a Navy veteran from Denver, who will attend the ceremony alongside a Colorado crowd including Colorado Springs U.S. Rep Doug Lamborn and Colorado U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet.

Gov. John Hickenlooper has declared Saturday to be USS Colorado Day to celebrate the ship and her 134-member crew.

The $2.6 billion Virginia-class submarine is ready to launch after 18 months of construction. The nuclear-powered attack submarine carries the latest in Navy technology including anti-ship missiles, advanced sonar to spot enemies, and Tomahawk cruise missiles to strike targets far inland.

Don Addy, who heads the pro-military Colorado Thirty Group, called it one of the most advanced vessels on the planet.

"This is a big deal, for our state," he said.

Colorado has been without a Navy ship to call its own since the battleship Colorado was scrapped in the 1950s. That Colorado, bristling with eight 16-inch guns, was launched in 1921 and amassed a distinguished record in World War II while shelling Japanese positions in the island-hopping campaign that led to victory.

The battleship followed an armored cruiser of President Theodore Roosevelt's great white fleet that carried the Colorado name around the globe. That cruiser was renamed the Pueblo during World War I to make way for the battleship.

The first USS Colorado was a three-masted frigate launched in 1861, which blockaded the ports of the Confederacy and captured a pair of rebel ships.

While the old Colorados were some of the Navy's most visible ships, the latest vessel to bear the name is designed for anonymity. The Navy's nuclear submarines can spend weeks under the waves and are built to sail the globe in silence to avoid detection by enemies.

The submarine, with an estimated service life of 33 years, will also be equipped to carry Navy SEALs on secretive missions and can haul underwater drones. The submarine is intended to be especially adept at lingering near enemy coasts to gather intelligence.

The Navy says the Colorado will be able to travel at speeds approaching 29 mph when submerged.

She'll go to sea with reminders of the high country aboard.

Mackin, who heads the USS Colorado Commissioning Committee, is raising money to pay for a crew entertainment system. She'll also have a mural of scenes from Colorado in the mess.

"Every time they sit down to eat the will be reminded of the state they represent," Mackin said.

Addy and the Thirty Group commissioned a bronze of the ship's crest - a symbol reminiscent of the Denver Broncos logo - that will adorn her officer's wardroom.

The commissioning committee is also planning another, bigger gathering of Colorado boosters in Connecticut when she officially joins the fleet in 2017.

"She will operate of all the oceans of the world," Mackin said. "She will represent the state of Colorado wherever she goes,"



