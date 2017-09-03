US warns North Korea of 'massive military response'

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, left, accompanied by Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Joseph Dunford, right, speaks to members of the media outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017.

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis responded to North Korea's latest nuclear test by saying threats to the United States and its allies "will be met with a massive military response."

Mattis spoke at the White House on Sunday following a meeting with President Donald Trump and national security advisers. He said any response will be "both effective and overwhelming."

Mattis said the United States is "not looking to the total annihilation" of North Korea, but added "we have many options to do so."

North Korea claimed "perfect success" in an underground test of what it called a hydrogen bomb — potentially vastly more destructive than an atomic bomb. It was the North's sixth nuclear test since 2006, but the first since Trump took office in January.