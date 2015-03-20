US to retry former Blackwater guard for murder in 2007 Baghdad massacre
By SPENCER S. HSU | The Washington Post | Published: November 21, 2017
WASHINGTON — The U.S. government will retry a former Blackwater Worldwide security guard after a federal appeals court threw out his first-degree murder conviction in shootings that killed 14 unarmed Iraqi civilians in Baghdad's Nisour Square in 2007, prosecutors told a federal judge Tuesday.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Patrick Martin of the District of Columbia said the government would seek a retrial of Nicholas A. Slatten, 33, of Sparta, Tennessee, as early as May, anticipating a six-week case with 50 witnesses, including about 15 from Iraq.
U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth scheduled a Dec. 14 hearing to set a trial date and decide whether to conditionally release Slatten from federal prison in Sumterville, Florida, where he had been serving a mandatory life sentence.
A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit on Aug. 4 tossed out Slatten's 2014 conviction on one count of murder, saying the trial court erred in not allowing him to be tried separately from three co-defendants, even though one of them said he, not Slatten, fired the shots that killed the first civilian victim, leading a team of U.S. security contractors to open fire indiscriminately on vehicles and pedestrians.
The court denied a government request for rehearing before the full court on Nov. 6.
