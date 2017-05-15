US soldier killed in Hawaii training incident, another injured

A U.S. soldier assigned to the 25th Infantry Division was killed and another was injured Sunday during a training incident on a Hawaiian roadway, according to an Army official.

The name of the soldier is being withheld pending the notification of next-of-kin, said Master Sgt. Pete Mayes, interim spokesman for the division. Mayes said the cause of the accident is currently under investigation.

Mayes also confirmed that the soldier died early Sunday morning and that a second soldier was injured during the accident. That soldier's status has not yet been released.

Hawaii News Now reports that the accident occurred on the Daniel K. Inouye Highway in North Kona, at the highway's intersection with Mamalahoa Highway

