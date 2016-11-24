US servicemember killed by IED in Syria

BEIRUT — U.S. officials say an American service member in Syria has died from wounds suffered in a blast from an improvised explosive device.

A statement released Thursday by the public affairs office of Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve says the explosion took place in the vicinity of Ayn Issa in northern Syria.

"I am deeply saddened by the news on this Thanksgiving Day that one of our brave servicemembers has been killed in Syria while protecting us from the evil of ISIL," Secretary of Defense Ash Carter said in a statement. "It is a painful reminder of the dangers our men and women in uniform face around the world to keep us safe. Please keep this servicemember's family, friends and teammates in your thoughts and prayers, and this Thanksgiving I hope you will join me in expressing thanks to all of our dedicated troops who selflessly protect us everyday."

No other information about the explosion or the victim was released.

U.S. troops are part of a multination effort to fight the Islamic State group in the region.

