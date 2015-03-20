US says it negotiated $285M cut in United Nations budget
By WIRE REPORTS | Associated Press | Published: December 25, 2017
The U.S. government says it has negotiated a significant cut in the United Nations budget.
The U.S. Mission to the United Nations said on Sunday that the U.N.'s 2018-2019 budget would be slashed by over $285 million. The mission said reductions would also be made to the U.N.'s management and support functions.
The announcement didn't make clear the entire amount of the budget or specify what effect the cut would have on the U.S. contribution.
U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley said that the "inefficiency and overspending" of the organization is well-known, and she would not let "the generosity of the American people be taken advantage of."
She also said that while the mission was pleased with the results of budget negotiations, it would continue to "look at ways to increase the U.N.'s efficiency while protecting our interests."
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
The Christmas Truce miracle: Soldiers put down their guns to sing carols and drink wine
Christmas dinner in Kabul: 150 turkeys, 400 pounds of ribs and 2,500 cookies
NY honor guard services topping 11,000 funerals for 2017
Pakistan, Afghanistan appeal to Taliban to join peace talks
Nevada man sentenced for theft of US Air Force ammunition
Soldiers honored for saving lives after Afghan suicide bombing