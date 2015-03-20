US preps for 'dangerously' cold temperatures

Another round of unspeakably cold air, courtesy of the Polar Vortex, is ready for an assault on much of the central and eastern U.S. by midweek. It will bring "dangerously" cold temperatures and howling winds to millions of Americans.

"In the Midwest and Northeast, some areas could experience their lowest December temperatures of this century," according to AccuWeather meteorologist Elliot Abrams.

Wind chills could dip to 30 to 40 degrees below zero in some spots, at which point exposed skin can develop frostbite in as little as 10 minutes, the weather service said.

Hypothermia, a medical emergency marked by uncontrollable shivering, drowsiness and confusion, is also a concern at these temperatures, especially for the elderly, people who work outside or the homeless. More than 1,000 Americans die each year due to hypothermia, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

High temperatures will be 20 to 30 degrees below average in many spots this week, the National Weather Service said.

The northern Plains, as is typical, will see the most brutal conditions: High temperatures will be in the single digits to slightly below zero for several days from the Dakotas through Minnesota and Wisconsin.

"The cold weather isn’t going anywhere anytime soon," the weather service in Bismarck, N.D., said glumly. "Frigid air with dangerous wind chills rule, especially at night through the morning hours."

The fierce cold is thanks to the Polar Vortex, part of which is seeping down from its rightful place in the Arctic this week. Though the vortex has been around for a few billion years and understood by scientists for several decades, it only entered the popular lexicon as a synonym for miserably cold weather a few years ago.

Amazingly, yet another shot of even colder air is poised to attack the central U.S. by this weekend.

But as bad as it is here in the U.S., it's even worse in Canada. Monday morning, the wind chill in Baker Lake, Nunavut, bottomed out a a mind-numbing 56 degrees below zero. At that level of cold, exposed skin can freeze in five minutes.

The cold won't be the only story as yet another cross-country winter storm packing snow, strong winds and some ice may affect a large swath of the U.S. later this week, the Weather Channel said. The snow will likely impact the Northwest and northern Plains by Thursday, the Midwest by Friday and portions of the Northeast by late Friday and on Saturday.

Meanwhile, in the aptly named Sunshine State, it will be a good week for the Florida tourism bureau: High temperatures in Miami are forecast to be near 80 degrees each day this week, the weather service said. On Monday afternoon, the heat index in Marathon in the Florida Keys was a balmy 95 degrees.

In fact, passengers on Delta flight 2322 from Minneapolis to Miami on Monday enjoyed an almost 100-degree difference in "feels-like" temperature. When they left Minneapolis at about 11 a.m., the wind chill there was 16 degrees below zero. In Miami, when they landed around 3 p.m., the heat index was 82 degrees.

The winter storm that walloped the Midwest on Sunday, wreaking havoc on roads, airports and football games, wound down Monday in New England.

In northern New England, snow closed schools and forced commuters in some areas to reduce speeds on icy roads. In Vermont, Transportation Agency spokesman Erik Filkorn said plow crews were out in full force by 3 a.m. Monday to clear the roadways for commuters.

All winter storm alerts in New England were set to expire by late Monday, the weather service said.

Parts of the Midwest were also digging out from the season's first major snowstorm Monday. The storm dumped more than a half-foot on several states in the Midwest and Great Lakes regions, causing dangerous travel conditions.

One of the the biggest snow totals was in Paw Paw, Mich., where 13 inches was reported.

Thousands of flights were delayed and hundreds canceled for a second day at several airports. Detroit Metropolitan Airport was functioning close to normal one day after a Delta Air Lines MD-80 jet arriving from Buffalo slid into the grass. The FAA listed snow, ice and "braking action" as causes. No passengers or crew members were injured.

In Michigan, hundreds of schools were closed and plows were laboring to clear roads buried in snow.

©2016 USA Today

Visit USA Today at www.usatoday.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

