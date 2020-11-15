US passes 11 million coronavirus cases; the latest million took six days

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee speaks during a news conference, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. Inslee announced new restrictions on businesses and social gatherings for the next four weeks as the state continues to combat a rising number of coronavirus cases.

BALTIMORE — More than 11 million cases of the coronavirus have now been reported in the United States, with the most recent million coming in less than a week.

Johns Hopkins University's coronavirus tracker reached 11 million on Sunday. It had topped 10 million cases on Nov. 9.

It took 300 days for the U.S. to hit the 11 million mark since the first case was diagnosed in Washington state on Jan. 20.

COVID-19 is spreading more rapidly across the U.S. than it has at any time since the pandemic started. Deaths are also on the rise, though not at the record high numbers reached in the spring. The seven-day rolling average for daily new deaths was more than 1,080 as of Saturday, more than 30% higher than it was two weeks earlier.

COVID-19 has now killed more than 246,000 people in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins.

Worldwide, more than 54 million coronavirus cases have been reported with more than 1.3 million deaths. The U.S. has about 4% of the world's population, but about a fifth of all reported cases.

In Olympia, Wash., Gov. Jay Inslee on Sunday announced new restrictions on businesses and social gatherings for the next four weeks as the state continues to combat a rising number of coronavirus cases.

Starting at 11:59 p.m. Monday, a host of businesses must close their indoor services, including fitness facilities and gyms, bowling centers, movie theaters, museums, zoos and aquariums. Retail stores — including grocery stores — must limit their indoor capacity to 25%.

Also starting at that time, indoor social gatherings with people from more than one household are also prohibited unless attendees have either quarantined for 14 days before the gathering or tested negative for COVID-19 and quarantined for seven days. There's no enforcement mechanism for indoor get-togethers, but Inslee said he hopes people will follow the order.

Beginning 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, restaurants and bars will be limited to to-go service and outdoor dining with tables seating no more than five people.

At a Sunday morning news conference, Inslee warned that the state is facing a third wave of the virus that is "trending to be more dangerous than any we have seen before."

"Inaction here is not an option," he said.

While weddings and funerals can still occur, starting Tuesday, ceremonies are limited to no more than 30 people and receptions are prohibited. Real estate open houses will be prohibited, personal services — like hair salons — will be limited to 25% of maximum occupancy and professional services are required to mandate remote work when possible, and when not, to be restricted to 25% occupancy. Under the new rules, only outdoor visits will be allowed at long-term care facilities and religious services will be capped at either 25% indoor occupancy or 200 people, whichever is fewer.

The state was under a stay-at-home order from March 23 until the end of May. All of Washington's 39 counties have been paused in either the second or third phase of a four-stage reopening plan that began in early May to lift restrictions on businesses and other activities. The governor's announcement Sunday temporarily rolls back all counties and places them under the same guidelines.

For most, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks, although long-term effects are unknown. But for some, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

In 29 states, the number of applications for unemployment insurance fell last week, but new numbers released Thursday show they jumped the highest in Washington, with 25,201 new claims representing a nearly 72% increase from the previous week. The latest unemployment figures, from September, show the rate at 7.8%. New numbers for October will be released next week.

Inslee said he understood the challenges facing businesses and workers. He announced $50 million in federal aid that will be distributed in the form of grants and loans as soon as possible. He also reiterated calls on Congress to pass additional help.

"We cannot take lightly the impact on businesses," Inslee said. "But this is clear: We also cannot enjoy a full economic recovery, which we all desperately want, without knocking down this virus."