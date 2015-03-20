US official: Trump, Obama briefed on unsubstantiated claims
By DEB RIECHMANN and EILEEN SULLIVAN | Associated Press | Published: January 10, 2017
WASHINGTON — U.S. intelligence officials last week provided President Barack Obama and President-elect Donald Trump with unsubstantiated reports that Russia allegedly had gathered concerning financial and personal information on the president-elect, a U.S. official said Tuesday.
The intelligence officials shared the material with Trump and Obama after briefing them on results of a classified report on Russian hacking.
The official was not authorized to discuss the briefing and spoke only on condition of anonymity.
Earlier Tuesday, intelligence officials and FBI Director James Comey testified before the Senate intelligence committee about the hacking report. Comey refused to say whether his bureau was investigating any possible ties between Russia and Trump's presidential campaign, citing policy not to comment on what the FBI might or might not be doing.
