US Navy recruiter arrested for 'murder-for-hire plot,' troopers say

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. — New York State Police say an active-duty U.S. Navy sailor was planning to have someone killed.

Brandon T. McPherson, 30, of Horseheads in Chemung County, was arrested Friday and charged with second-degree conspiracy, a felony. He was working with another person to commit second-degree murder, state police announced Monday.

McPherson is an active duty member of the U.S. Navy and was working in the recruiting office out of the Arnot Mall, troopers said.

McPherson was arraigned in the Town of Avoca Court and was being held in the Steuben County Jail on $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 bond. He is currently out of custody on a court order, according to VineLink.

McPherson is scheduled to reappear in court Wednesday. No other information on the investigation is available at this time.

