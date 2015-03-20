US Marine charged on suspicion of felony murder in shooting death of estranged wife

SANTA ANA — A 26-year-old U.S. Marine was charged Monday, Sept. 18, with one felony count of murder in the shooting death of his estranged wife in Laguna Hills last week.

Jerel Mark Boykins, 26, of North Carolina faces a maximum of 50 years to life in state prison if convicted.

Boykins was arrested on suspicion of shooting Yahaira Boykins, 23, multiple times with his personal firearm on Thursday at her apartment in the 25000 block of Via Lomas.

