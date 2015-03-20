Quantcast

US Marine charged on suspicion of felony murder in shooting death of estranged wife

By CHRIS HAIRE | The Orange County Register (Tribune News Service) | Published: September 19, 2017

SANTA ANA — A 26-year-old U.S. Marine was charged Monday, Sept. 18, with one felony count of murder in the shooting death of his estranged wife in Laguna Hills last week.

Jerel Mark Boykins, 26, of North Carolina faces a maximum of 50 years to life in state prison if convicted.

Boykins was arrested on suspicion of shooting Yahaira Boykins, 23, multiple times with his personal firearm on Thursday at her apartment in the 25000 block of Via Lomas.

———

©2017 The Orange County Register (Santa Ana, Calif.)

Visit The Orange County Register (Santa Ana, Calif.) at www.ocregister.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Jerel Boykins was detained by federal authorities at Camp Pendleton shortly after sheriff’s deputies found his 23-year-old woman dead in her apartment. Boykins was being held in Orange County Jail in lieu of $1 million bail and expected to appear in court on Monday.
ORANGE COUNTY JAIL

article continues below 

related articles

0

comments Join the conversation and share your voice!  

from around the web

more top news