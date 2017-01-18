US Marine Band to rehearse for inaugural parade
January 18, 2017
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Marine Band will be conducting a dress rehearsal for its performance in the inaugural parade.
Founded in 1798 and known as "The President's Own," the Marine Band has performed at every inauguration since Thomas Jefferson took the oath of office in 1801.
In addition to marching in the parade, the band will play "Hail to the Chief" and "America, the Beautiful" during the swearing-in ceremonies for President-elect Donald Trump.
Some current members of the band have performed in several inaugurations dating to George H.W. Bush's ceremonies in 1989.
The dress rehearsal for the band's parade performance will be held on Wednesday at the Marine Barracks Annex in Washington.
