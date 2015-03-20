US general says Russia has deployed banned missile
By ROBERT BURNS | Associated Press | Published: March 8, 2017
WASHINGTON — The U.S. military for the first time is publicly accusing Russia of deploying a land-based cruise missile in violation of a Cold War-era nuclear arms treaty.
Gen. Paul Selva, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told a House panel on Wednesday that the missile violates "the spirit and intent" of the 1987 Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty. The administration of former President Barack Obama had accused Moscow of violating the treaty, but Selva's statement was the first public confirmation of recent news reports that the Russians have deployed the missile.
Selva said the missile's deployment presents what he called a "risk to most of our facilities in Europe" and that the move is a deliberate effort by Russia to pose a threat to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.
