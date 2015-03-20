US economy grew by 1.6% in first quarter, showing signs of boom to come

WASHINGTON — The U.S. economic recovery picked up speed in early 2021, with the economy growing 1.6% in the first three months of the year amid a coronavirus vaccination campaign and massive stimulus spending from the federal government.

As Americans have begun to emerge from isolation and started spending again, construction surged and businesses invested in expectation of future growth. It appears likely that all coronavirus-era economic losses will be recovered by the middle of this year, according to data released Thursday by the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA).

Some of fastest economic growth in more than four decades occurred from January to March, behind only the initial 7.5 surge last year, when businesses first reopened after pandemic-related shutdowns.

The quarter's growth would be 6.4% at an annual rate, but annual rates can be misleading amid an unprecedented crisis, because they imply that a quarter's trend will continue for an entire year. The Washington Post is focusing on quarterly rates until the economy recovers.

"We need to get used to seeing some big numbers, but also knowing to put them into context," said Wendy Edelberg, director of the Hamilton Project and a former chief economist at the Congressional Budget Office. "There's been nothing normal about this recession, and there will be little that's normal about the recovery."

As recently as early January, economists surveyed by Wolters Kluwer's Blue Chip Economic Indicators thought the first quarter would see just 0.6% growth (2.3% annualized) as the pandemic peaked, but they raised their forecasts as stimulus money flooded the country and 94 million Americans were at least partly vaccinated in a three-month period, according to data compiled by The Post.

In the first half of 2020, as the United States shut down over fears of the fast-spreading new virus, the U.S. economy shrank more than 10%. After nine months of growth, it is more than nine-tenths of the way back. It remains further behind after accounting for population growth and the economy's estimated potential.

To make up for lost ground, the economy needs a boost from the American consumer. Consumer spending makes up almost 70% of U.S. economic output. And the nation could be poised for a spending surge unlike any other.

Americans received a record amount of after-tax income in the first three months of the year as the bulk of the $600 checks for the December stimulus and $1,400 American Rescue Plan checks were distributed. The record would not have happened without more than $1.6 trillion in federal stimulus spending, with $0.6 trillion of that coming in the past quarter alone, according to the BEA.

That includes stimulus measures that President Donald Trump signed in the final days of 2020, and the coronavirus relief package President Joe Biden signed in March. Still, economists say the first-quarter numbers won't reflect the full thrust of Biden's $1.9 trillion bill, which many expect will turbocharge the economy and fuel year-long growth.

"Pre-[American Rescue Plan], and not 'post' is what's really going to be reflected in the Q1 number," Edelberg said before Thursday's release.

The combination of unprecedented federal aid and limited spending opportunities has caused Americans' saving rates to more than double during the pandemic. Consumers are sitting on what JPMorgan Chase chief executive Jamie Dimon estimates to be $2 trillion in extra savings, waiting for the economy to reopen.

As Daryl Fairweather, chief economist at the national real estate brokerage Redfin, ticked off all the ways in which this housing market had set records — price growth, time on market, homes sold over list price, homes selling in less than a week — she said all that housing activity had an outsized effect on economic growth in the first three months of the year.

New construction, agent fees and remodels propelled residential real estate to its biggest share of the economy since the housing bubble, Fairweather said. And although those forces should remain strong through the summer, she expects that housing's role in the economy will recede as price growth slows and other sectors catch up.

As people stayed indoors and avoided in-person contact last year, spending shifted away from services such as restaurants and theaters. Growth continued to be powered by goods in the first quarter as consumers remained cautious amid the slowly ebbing pandemic. Some of the fastest growth has occurred with durable goods such as recreational equipment.

In a 10,000-square-foot factory in Annapolis, Chesapeake Light Craft is celebrating its 30th anniversary with record sales of its boat kits.

"Everyone I've talked to, they're just ready to get out," chief executive John Staub said. "They're ready for life to resume to normal."

When the pandemic erupted and Americans were desperate for unique stay-at-home activities, orders for the company's flat-pack kits - for everything from kayaks to 31-foot outrigger sailboats - jumped 20%. CLC now ships 2,000 kits a year.

The company has expanded to meet the demand, and Staub said 2021 is on track to at least match 2020′s record sales. Soon it will reopen the retail storefront attached to the factory and resume boatbuilding classes. In a few weeks, two new employees will start, bringing CLC's full-time staff to 24.

"I think there's going to be a ripple effect through the economy for a long time," Staub said. "The economy is just not the same as it was 12 to 16 months ago."

In particular, as people find they have enough paddleboards and fire pits, economists are watching for the service sector to spring back. If people start booking travel and dining out once again, jobs that vanished a year ago at hotels and restaurants may finally return.

Constance Hunter, chief economist at KPMG, said she'll be looking for complications of a strong rebound: supply constraints. Also telling will be the extent to which demand for services picks back up after peoples' quarantine spending fixated on goods.

Hunter pointed to auto sales — and the accompanying chip shortage — as one example. In a tweet Thursday morning, Hunter said she didn't expect auto sales would keep growing at their current pace. But if people start to shift away from buying cars, and instead spend money on services, that could ease pressure on demand for chips, giving supply chains time to recalibrate.

The aluminum trailers and specialty imported metal boat parts needed at Chesapeake Light Craft are often sold out months ahead of time. Nationally, demand for new homes has triggered a lumber shortage, sending prices soaring.

The first-quarter snapshot also revealed rising inflation, with the Fed's preferred measure of inflation, a price index based on consumer spending, rising at a 3.5% annualized rate, compared to 1.5% in the final three months of 2020. Without the volatile food and energy categories, prices rose at a 2.3% annual rate, slightly above the Fed's 2% goal.

Economists expect inflation to rise this year as vaccines become more widespread and people unleash pent-up spending habits. But there's much debate about how high inflation will climb, and when the increase will trigger a response from the Federal Reserve or the White House.

On Wednesday, Fed Chair Jerome H. Powell warned that rises in inflation this year will be temporary and will reflect mismatches in supply and demand as the economy reopens. That's different from persistent or widespread price increases that weigh on the whole economy, he said.

Note: During the pandemic, The Post has reported GDP at quarterly growth rates. In normal times, GDP is reported at an annualized rate. For example, a quarterly growth of 2% is reported as an annualized 8.2%, because that's what you'd get if you compounded 2% quarterly growth over a full year. This allows easy comparisons between annual and quarterly figures. But in extraordinary times, when the economy changes at rates that are not sustainable over a full year, annualized figures can be misleading.