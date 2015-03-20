US Coast Guard intercepts vessel carrying 25 Haiti migrants off Florida coast

Coast Guard Station Lake Worth Inlet rescue crews arrive on scene to a 30-foot reportedly taking on water approximately 30 miles off Jupiter, Fla., March 4, 2021. The crew determined the vessel was not in distress just overloaded with people.

JUPITER, Fla. (Tribine News Service) — Authorities intercepted a vessel carrying 25 Haitian migrants northeast of the coast of Jupiter this week, the U.S. Coast Guard reported Friday.

Rescue crews from the Coast Guard Station Lake Worth Inlet and from Customs and Border Protection's Air and Marine Operations responded Wednesday to reports of a vessel taking on water about 30 miles offshore.

The crew determined that the vessel was overloaded but not in danger of sinking. The Coast Guard Cutter William Flores arrived on scene and took 25 Haitian nationals – nine men, nine women, and seven accompanied minors – for repatriation to Haiti.

"Thankfully the people aboard this vessel had a VHF radio in order to call for help, but there wasn't any other lifesaving equipment on board," Senior Chief Petty Officer Jason Reynolds said in prepared remarks.

"The risk of loss of life is too great to take to the seas in overloaded, unseaworthy vessels and no lifesaving gear."

There were no reported medical concerns and none of the migrants displayed symptoms of COVID-19, the Coast Guard said. All received food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.



(c)2021 The Palm Beach Post (West Palm Beach, Fla.)

Visit The Palm Beach Post (West Palm Beach, Fla.) at www.palmbeachpost.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

