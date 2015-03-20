US birthrate falls to its lowest in decades in wake of the pandemic

The birthrate in America fell 4% last year, marking the biggest annual decrease in almost half a century — suggesting the coronavirus pandemic has accelerated an already existing trend.

New data released Wednesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the birthrate in 2020 dropped for the sixth consecutive year to its lowest point since U.S. government began tracking it.

The birthrate fell across races and ethnicity and almost all age groups. For years, American women have increasingly postponed having children and had fewer when they do. That led to declining births among young women and increasing rates among women in their late 30s and 40s. But in 2020, even older moms saw declines in births.

While some jokingly predicted a baby boom when the pandemic first struck — as couples were stuck at home in isolation — many experts suggested the reverse might happen as anxiety and the disruption in jobs and society caused Americans to postpone or think twice about having a child amid the chaos.

Roughly 3.6 million babies were born in the United States in 2020, a decline from about 3.75 million in 2019.